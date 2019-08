In recent years, Black Friday sales have been creeping earlier and earlier with some starting as early as Thanksgiving evening. Many people say this is unfair to workers who aren’t able to enjoy the holiday with their families — some retailers are shirking tradition this year.

Produced by Jacqui Frank





Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.