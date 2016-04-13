This tech company is giving its employees a half-day vacation so they can sleep-in after 'Game of Thrones'

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ returns on April 24.

+rehabstudio — a creative technology agency that works for clients including Google, Starbucks, and Disney — is giving all its UK staff an extra half-day vacation following the first episode of each new season of “Game of Thrones” so they can have a lie-in.

The Season 6 premiere of “Game of Thrones” airs on April 24 at 2 a.m. in the UK to coincide with the broadcast of the show in the US.

Sharing a screenshot on LinkedIn of the company’s online employee handbook, +rehabstudio operations director Emma Willis wrote:

When your company slips you an extra morning off work to recover from a #gameofthrones binge you know you’ve hit the jackpot. Didn’t expect that in the company handbook this morning! Thank you +rehabstudio for all the #perks :D Enabling a lie-in after a 2am air date is one of the many reasons I love you.. Now all I have to contend with is my toddler. Ha!

As well as detailing the additional half-day morning vacation for all the company’s 68 UK staff, the handbook warns: “US staff are reminded not to share spoilers on the intranet until after the show has aired in the UK 24 hours later.”

Willis’ LinkedIn post has notched up more than 2,700 likes and a +rehabstudio spokesperson told Business Insider the company has seen job applications “skyrocket off the back of it.”

