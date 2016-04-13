This tech company is giving its employees a half-day vacation so they can sleep-in after 'Game of Thrones'

Lara O'Reilly
Game of thronesHBO‘Game of Thrones’ returns on April 24.

+rehabstudio — a creative technology agency that works for clients including Google, Starbucks, and Disney — is giving all its UK staff an extra half-day vacation following the first episode of each new season of “Game of Thrones” so they can have a lie-in.

The Season 6 premiere of “Game of Thrones” airs on April 24 at 2 a.m. in the UK to coincide with the broadcast of the show in the US.

Sharing a screenshot on LinkedIn of the company’s online employee handbook, +rehabstudio operations director Emma Willis wrote:

When your company slips you an extra morning off work to recover from a #gameofthrones binge you know you’ve hit the jackpot. Didn’t expect that in the company handbook this morning! Thank you +rehabstudio for all the #perks :D Enabling a lie-in after a 2am air date is one of the many reasons I love you.. Now all I have to contend with is my toddler. Ha!

As well as detailing the additional half-day morning vacation for all the company’s 68 UK staff, the handbook warns: “US staff are reminded not to share spoilers on the intranet until after the show has aired in the UK 24 hours later.”

RehabstudioEmma Willis/LinkedInThe +rehabstudio employee handbook.

Willis’ LinkedIn post has notched up more than 2,700 likes and a +rehabstudio spokesperson told Business Insider the company has seen job applications “skyrocket off the back of it.”

