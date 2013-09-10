This App Shows What Your Face Looks Like After 5 Years Of Meth Abuse

You may remember Rehabs.com’s “Horrors of Methamphetamines” viral campaign from last December. It borrowed a popular marketing tactic used by police departments to convince people to stay away from methamphetamines by using real images to show how drastically drug addicts’ faces change after months and years of abuse.

Rehabs.com’s latest web app takes a different approach: Users can take a picture with their web camera and an app will morph their faces to show the putative damage of meth use for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years. Click here to try.

Creator Sam Deford put Miley Cyrus’ face through the meth program:

“You may have seen the popular smartphone apps FatBooth and OldBooth that make you look fat and old,” Deford told BI in an email. “We executed the same idea but instead our app makes the user’s face gaunt, pale, and covered in sores.”

Here’s Deford:

And here’s the original viral campaign that put Rehabs.com on the map:

