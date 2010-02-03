Last Chance To Register For BI's Open Bar Bash In San Francisco!

Watch out west coast: Business Insider is headed to San Francisco! We’re celebrating the new decade and entrepreneurship on Thursday, February 18, from 6:30-8:30 with a networking event.



The party will be held at the One Market Street location of sponsor Regus. Take the elevator 36 floors up to enjoy sweeping bay views, cocktails, and an evening of networking, entrepreneurship, and the chance to meet Silicon Alley Insider Senior Editor, Nicholas Carlson.

While we don’t have the space to invite all of our California readers, there is room for 50 of you to attend. Here’s how to snag a spot:

All you have to do is a) be in San Francisco on 2/18 and b) register for a raffle ticket on the event’s ticket page on Eventbrite (one entry per person, please!). BI will review entries and select the 50 winners. We will contact you one week before the event to confirm your attendance.

Click here to enter the raffle now. Good luck — we hope to see you there!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.