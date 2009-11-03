Office Solutions For Entrepreneurs From The Regus Group

As the economy plods along on its slow path towards recovery, how do you continue to grow your small business? It’s a question many entrepreneurs are asking themselves, and the answer may lie in thinking small about how to be big. “Small business owners who take baby steps toward growth, rather than making major or risky investments all at once, are more protected financially, even if the downturn is prolonged,” said Guillermo Rotman, chief executive officer of The Regus Group Americas, the world’s largest provider of workplace solutions. “For example, there are more affordable alternatives to setting up a traditional office that allow you to compete at a high level without real estate, employee, and office equipment and furnishings costs.” Here are four steps Rotman recommends that entrepreneurs take to help build success one small step at a time: Find a Home Away from Home When lack of space or barking dogs make working from home an exercise in frustration, it’s time to make your move. But don’t think an expensive, long-term lease is your only option. Full or part-time, move-in-ready offices in business centres are a less costly alternative that come fully furnished and equipped, and offer business-grade copiers, on-site administrative support, and high-speed Internet access. Meet in Style If you need professional space for the occasional client meeting, leasing a full-time office is overkill. A well-kept secret is the availability of by-the-hour meeting rooms at business centres. For less than the average hotel meeting room, you can book a private conference room in a prestigious high-rise, get on-site technical and administrative support, and have catering arranged for your group. Get Help, Virtually If you need an assistant to answer phones and sort mail, think twice before hiring a full-time employee. Consider the cost of salary and benefits. It can be simpler and cheaper to use a virtual office, which provides a phone number and address at a first-class office building, plus a shared administrative assistant to answer calls in your company’s name, greet clients, and help with clerical work. Fly the Friendly Airwaves Can’t afford to fly cross-country to meet with distant clients or business partners? Set up a video conference instead. Chances are there’s a business centre near you and your client where you can rent a video conference suite by the hour, save hundreds in travel costs, and still be home before dinner. A sluggish economy doesn’t mean you can’t grow your business, but proceeding with caution can really pay off. To learn more about office and other workplace solutions for small businesses, visit www.regus.com or call 1-800-OFFICES.Find out more about Sponsor Posts.



