Regulators are reportedly leaning toward blocking the Time Warner Cable-Comcast merger

US regulators are leaning toward blocking a mega-merger between Time Warner Cable and Comcast, Bloomberg reports.

This would deal a major blow to a pair of companies aiming to consolidate in the face of the rise of streaming entertainment.

The Bloomberg report emphasised that no final decision has been made, however.

The transaction, which was announced in February of 2014, has dragged through regulatory approval. It spurred prior speculative reports that the TWC-Comcast transaction could be scuttled. However,

Bloomberg’s report during Friday afternoon trading said a decision could come from regulators in as little as one week.

Business Insider continues to monitor the situation, and we’ll update this post as more information becomes available…

