Regulators Are Going After Japan's Yakuza By Freezing Their AmEx Cards

When you go after the mafia, you gotta hit ’em where it hurts: their AmEx cards.

Bloomberg’s T

erje Langeland and Takahiko Hyuga report the U.S. Treasury has since 2011 frozen $US55,000 worth of assets in the names of suspected Japanese Yakuza members, including two American Express cards issued by the Japanese branch of the New York-based firm.

Treasury was also able to block an insurance policy issued through a Japanese unit of AIG, and seize $US11,276 in shares of Gen-Probe Inc., a San Diego-based medical diagnostics company that was recently spun off from a Japanese pharmaceutical firm.

And they’ve apparently only just begun.

“It’s a pin prick in terms of the impact that we’re expecting to deliver,” Adam Szubin, director of the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, told Bloomberg.

Click here to read the full story »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.