Regulators are looking into another Tesla accident

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration is collecting more information about a crash in Pennsylvania involving a 2016 Model X.

The NHTSA is gathering more information to determine whether or not the Model X was in Autopilot mode when the accident occurred on July 1. However, it should be noted that the agency is in the early steps of getting data and no official investigation has been opened.

“NHTSA is collecting information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Tesla and the driver of a Tesla Model X involved in a crash on July 1 to determine whether automated functions were in use at the time of the crash” the agency said in a statement.

According to a Reuters report, the driver of the Model X is a man named Albert Scaglione of Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The Reuters article cites a police report that says the Model X struck a turnpike guard rail and then veered across several lanes, eventually hitting a median. The car then flipped and landed on its roof. Scaglione and another passenger were injured in the incident, according to the police report.

Scaglione told police that his vehicle was in Autopilot at the time of the crash, according to a report from Detroit Free Press.

Tesla told Tech Insider in a statement that there is currently no data that shows the car was in Autopilot when it crashed, but it has not ruled out the possibility.

“Tesla received a message from the car on July 1st indicating a crash event, but logs were never transmitted. We have no data at this point to indicate that Autopilot was engaged or not engaged. This is consistent with the nature of the damage reported in the press, which can cause the antenna to fail,” a Tesla spokesperson said.

“As we do with all crash events, we immediately reached out to the customer to confirm they were OK and offer support, but were unable to reach him. We have since attempted to contact the customer three times by phone without success. It is not possible to learn more without access to the vehicle’s onboard logs,” the spokesperson continued.

The news of the Model X crash comes just a few days after Tesla revealed that the NHTSA is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on May 7 in a 2015 Model S. Tesla said the vehicle was operating in Autopilot mode when it crashed.

