26 Regular People Who Married Into Royalty

REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo Princess Letizia of Spain, a former TV broadcaster, is set to become Spain’s next queen.

Everyone adores a royal romance.

And those love stories are even more captivating when a member of the monarchy weds a commoner — just think of the media circus that surrounded the wedding of

Kate Middleton and Prince William.

After the King of Spain unexpectedly abdicated his throne yesterday, a former television presenter and the granddaughter of a taxi driver is set to become Spain’s next queen. Letizia Ortiz married Spain’s Crown Prince Felipe de Bourbon in 2004, and the public has been fascinated by their relationship ever since.

We rounded up 26 commoners who have married into monarchies from all around the globe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.