A regular guy tests out Snapchat's Spectacles - here's what he thought

Snapchat’s Spectacles allow users to record video using a camera built into a pair of sunglasses, and the product is already in high demand, with pairs being resold for exorbitant prices.
We’ve already heard from the experts on our tech team, but I wanted to find out for myself if they’re really worth the retail price of $130.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.