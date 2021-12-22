Dietitians debunk 10 sugar myths

Dietitians Mary Matone and Meredith Rofheart debunk 10 myths about sugar. They explain the importance of sugar in our diet, why sugar isn’t addictive, and why honey and high-fructose corn syrup aren’t better or worse than other added sugars. Instead, we should focus on how much we’re consuming — less than 10% of our total daily calories should be coming from added sugars.

Matone is a registered dietitian at Culina Health. She specializes in disordered eating, diabetes (pre-diabetes, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes), and cardiovascular disease. You can learn more about her work here: https://culinahealth.com/mary-matone

Rofheart is also a registered dietitian at Culina Health. She focuses on sustainable weight loss, intuitive eating, sports nutrition, disease prevention and management, GI health, and overall wellness. You can learn more about her work here: https://culinahealth.com/meredith-rofheart