Register NOW: Grab Your Last-Minute Ticket To Startup With This Discount

Beyond the whiteboard, score practical startup advice.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs are descending on midtown Manhattan next Thursday, May 3, for Business Insider’s fourth-annual Startup conference.They’ll hear from Kevin Ryan, CEO of Gilt Groupe, and Arianna Huffington on building companies from scrappy startups into industry leaders.



You could be at Startup too, gaining applicable advice for your company and networking with 700 other investors and founders.

Register NOW to reserve your spot.

BONUS: Use the discount code “Startup20” for 20% off.

The speaker faculty will dive deep into crucial topics in entrepreneurship, including:

How To Launch Without A Technical Co-founder And/Or Major Technical Training

The Advantage Of The Lean Startup — How To Compete Against Goliaths Like Google, Dropbox + Apple

How I Pivoted From Failed Concept To World’s Fastest-Growing Startup (And How I’m Managing Our Insane Growth)

Building The Next Big Thing

What’s More Important: Users Or Money?

Hey Hackers! Be The Next Zynga — Here’s How To Optimally Build For Facebook + Timeline

And attendees will have a chance vote for the $75,000 winner to the business-plan competition. Out of hundreds of applicants, judges have selected eight finalists. Who will take home the prize? Help decide.

You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates. See you at Startup next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.