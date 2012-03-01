Register NOW for PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS Sydney, our panel on getting the best out of data

Data will be what gives businesses the edge in the 21st century. No aspect of business will be untouched, from decision-making and corporate culture, through to sales and design. In order to stay competitive, your business needs to be a part of the revolution.
Business Insider Australia and Microsoft are teaming up to present a panel of experts who will share their insights on improving your business.
PricewaterhouseCoopers partner and analytics specialist Alistair Pearson, 1st Available CEO Klaus Bartosch and a selection of Australian executives will share their insights from working with data to help improve business processes – insights that will apply across industries and companies, private and public sectors.
A stand-up breakfast will be served and time for informal networking provided.
When: Tuesday 22nd March, 8:30 – 10:00am
Where: Doltone House, 181 Elizabeth Street, Sydney
Alternatively, if you would prefer to attend our Melbourne event, click here.
