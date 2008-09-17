Register.com: McCain Is Clueless About The Web, But Our Users Still Voting For Him

Michael Learmonth

Want to know what the Web’s small entrepreneurs think of the election? Domain registry Register.com polled its customers and found … nearly 50% intend to vote for John McCain in November compared to just over 35% for Barack Obama.

This, even though they admire Obama’s Web-savvy and think McCain is pretty clueless on the subject. 53% said they thought Obama had run a better Web campaign than McCain (compared to 34% for McCain), and 49% think Obama “has a better understanding of how the Internet can help small business (compared to 38% for McCain).

Still, 54% said McCain is “better prepared to manage the overall economy” compared to 36% who believe the same about Barack Obama.

