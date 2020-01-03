Register now for Business Insider's event on the future of retail

Crystal Cox / Business Insider Ignition: Redefining Retail will be held on January 14, 2020.

Business Insider is hosting its first Ignition event on the future of retail this January.

Ignition: Redefining Retail will be held on January 14, 2020, in New York City. The conference will cover everything from the rise of direct-to-consumer brands to sustainable fashion, breaking down how retailers are working to connect with customers and evolving to grow their businesses.

Speakers include:

Layla Amjadi, Product Manager, Instagram Shopping

Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO, LIVELY

Jack Forestell, Chief Product Officer, Visa

Arpan Podduturi, Director of Product, Shopify

Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, eMarketer

Anushka Salinas, Chief Operating Officer, Rent the Runway

Maggie Winter, Co-Founder and CEO, AYR

John Targon, Founder and Design Director, Fall Risk

Leandra Medine, Founder, Man Repeller





For more information on the conference and to apply to attend, click here.





