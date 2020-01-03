Register now for Business Insider's event on the future of retail

Kate Taylor
Crystal Cox / Business InsiderIgnition: Redefining Retail will be held on January 14, 2020.

Business Insider is hosting its first Ignition event on the future of retail this January.

Ignition: Redefining Retail will be held on January 14, 2020, in New York City. The conference will cover everything from the rise of direct-to-consumer brands to sustainable fashion, breaking down how retailers are working to connect with customers and evolving to grow their businesses.

Speakers include:

  • Layla Amjadi, Product Manager, Instagram Shopping
  • Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO, LIVELY
  • Jack Forestell, Chief Product Officer, Visa
  • Arpan Podduturi, Director of Product, Shopify
  • Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, eMarketer
  • Anushka Salinas, Chief Operating Officer, Rent the Runway
  • Maggie Winter, Co-Founder and CEO, AYR
  • John Targon, Founder and Design Director, Fall Risk
  • Leandra Medine, Founder, Man Repeller



For more information on the conference and to apply to attend, click here.

