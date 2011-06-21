ABC: Actually, The Regis Replacement Field Is Still Wide Open

Today’s Wall Street Journal story on the search for Regis Philbin‘s replacement fuelled speculation that his successor be either Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest or Andy Cohen.



We assessed the odds on each of those potential seat-fillers (unless ABC wants an enormous private-jet bill, it’s likely not going to be Seacrest).

But ABC contacted us this afternoon to let us know that that short list is longer — and that basically “everyone” is still in contention.

So to the wide swath of chatty fill-ins who have showed up on “Live” over the years — don’t call off your agent yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.