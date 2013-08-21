Regis Philbin's New Sports Show Had Terrible Ratings For Its Debut Episode

Regis Philbin returned to television as the host of Fox Sports 1’s new daily sports talk show, “Crowd Goes Wild!” But despite the appeal of Philbin, the debut episode received poor overnight ratings.

The first episode of “Crowd Goes Wild!,” which airs 5:00-6:00 P.M, had an overnight rating of 0.1 according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. That translates to approximately 114,000 households.

For comparison, “Live with Regis and Kelly” typically drew a 3.0 rating (~3.4 million households) in the final year on the air (2011), and reached a 7.3 rating (8.4 million households) for Philbin’s final episode according to Zap2It.com.

ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” which also airs during the same time slot (5:30-6:00), but did not air on Monday, typically draws a 0.4-0.6 rating (457,000-685,000 households) on Mondays this year.

It is not surprising “Crowd Goes Wild!” had a small audience. But such a small number suggests that there is very little buzz for the show, even during its debut episode.

