Regis Philbin's Reunion With Kathie Lee 'Today' Was 'Like Riding A Bike'

Regis Philbin reunited with Kathie Lee Gifford this morning on NBC’s Today.

Photo: NBC Today / screenshot

“Hi little girl. It’s me! Regis is back!”Philbin’s still got it.



Regis Philbin reunited with longtime co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford this morning on NBC’s Today show. The two co-hosted ABC’s morning show “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” together for 15 years before Gifford left in 2000.

How was their reunion?

Philbin was a riot. From strolling in late, to making wisecracks at Matt Lauer—he asked Matt if he was into porn (jokingly)—asking for Ann Curry (and why she wasn’t saluting him) and flubbing Gifford’s co-host’s name multiple times, Rege stole the spotlight.

One of the best bits early on actually comes from Matt Lauer when he asks the duo about reuniting:

Matt: Do you think Kathie Lee is going to be like the human equivalent of riding a bike … even though you haven’t ridden him for 12 years … you jump right back on?”

Regis: “Is Matt into porn, what’s happening here?”

Matt (quickly following up): “Do you think this is going to be just like picking up where you left off?”

Watch the opening bit followed by Regis and Kathie Lee’s hosting below:



SEE ALSO: Ashton Kutcher lives out everyone’s dreams and sues the DMV >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.