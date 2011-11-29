Regis Philbin's Next Gig Is 'Family Feud' Meets 'American Idol'

is already talking future plans to the New York Post: it sounds like he’s got a primetime project in the works that would blend “Family Feud” and “American Idol.”



Philbin has reportedly formed his own production company and is “contemplating…sort of a talent show, but it involves the whole family.”

Philbin’s loyal fans will watch anything to see him, and a family-oriented show in a primetime slot feels like a slam dunk in terms of getting them excited about him again.

The only question is: where would it go?

Since Fox now has “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “X Factor,” it’s unlikely to bite. NBC has “The Voice,” “The Sing-Off” and “America’s Got Talent” (and may soon be giving that show another big budget chunk if Howard Stern does become a new judge).

Though Philbin’s new show could find a home on either network’s summer grid, it’s more likely ABC — which currently has no talent competitions — or CBS, which recently took a chance on Paula Abdul’s failed dancing show, will take a look.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch: Neil Patrick Harris slides into the co-host seat on “LIVE! With Kelly” today.

