Regis Philbin Defends Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has taken some shots about his new show – even from the man he replaced – but CNN’s newest talent has an unlikely defender: Regis Philbin.



The co-host of Live! With Regis & Kelly worked with Morgan during a season of America’s Got Talent and came way impressed with the Brit.

“He was bright, he was smart, and he was unafraid to make his statement about whether or not the contestant had talent,” Philbin said. “I admired that in him, and he had a good background as a newspaper editor; some of them were rather tabloid-ish, but he forged ahead. I’ve watched him a few times [on CNN], and he does a good job. I think that he’s proud of what he’s done so far, and that he’s very happy to get the [Larry] King job. That’s a prime piece of television real estate.”

The daytime host can sympathize with Morgan. He had his own difficulties establishing himself in the New York market after moving from Los Angeles in the early 1980s.

And then there’s the matter of the seat that the CNN man is filling.

“Piers is following Larry King, who had his own style that everybody got used to.” Philbin said. “This is his style now, and we’ll have to get used to it – but by and large, I think he’s doing a good job.”

