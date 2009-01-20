Regis Philbin Knows Nothing About Plans To Resurrect "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?"

You had to see this coming, didn’t you? In the wake of Slumdog Millionaire‘s success, ABC is reportedly considering bringing back the once-wildly popular game show at the centre of the film: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?



The network is mulling plans to bring back the show for a one- or two-week event in August, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its American debut, according to a report in TV Week. The show’s return would be timely not only because of the popularity of Slumdog Millionaire, but also because of the recession. The opportunity to win a million dollars—and to cheer on others as they try to do the same—would no doubt appeal to the cash-strapped masses.

TV Week puts it a little more eloquently:

No matter how quickly Congress moves to pass a stimulus package, the nation’s economy is likely to be mired in recession for most of 2009. “Millionaire,” whose very title is filled with the offer of transformation, is the ultimate wish-fulfillment show. Imagine the primetime drama that could be generated by audiences seeing a laid-off autoworker with five adorable kids walk away with $500,000.

But the article notes that Millionaire‘s revival is far from a done deal.

Because little in television is easy, ABC has yet to make an official call on resurrecting “Millionaire.”

The network does reportedly want Regis Philbin to return as host. (Meredith Vieira hosts the syndicated daytime version.) ABC might want to tell him that, though.

When we asked Philbin at the National Board of Review Awards on Wednesday night whether he’d be up for another go in the host’s chair, he said, “I haven’t heard about it. I keep reading about it in the paper. That’s all I know; no one’s talking to me.”

