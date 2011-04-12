Kelly Ripa 'P***ed' That Regis Philbin Is Shopping Solo Daytime Talk Show

In January, Regis Philbin announced that he will retire from Live with Regis & Kelly in November but that doesn’t necessarily mean the host wants to leave television entirely.



As if it’s not enough that the 79-year-old TV veteran holds the Guinness record for having the longest on-air career, Philbin is shopping around his own daytime syndicated talk show, sources told the New York Post.

He has been in preliminary talks with companies including Harpo and Sony. The talk show will star himself and resemble Live “but with more news coverage,” insiders say. Neither Harpo nor Sony have confirmed the meetings.

Kelly Ripa, his current co-host, is reportedly furious.

“Kelly is p- – -ed,” a source tells the NYP, although her official representation spun the story a bit differently: “I don’t know. I know she’s very supportive of whatever Regis does, so I would doubt the story.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.