SOLD: Regis Philbin Unloads One Of His Greenwich Homes For $3 Million

Meredith Galante
regis philbin greenwich conn home $3.8 million

Photo: via Zillow

Regis and Joy Philbin sold their Greenwich, Conn. home for $3 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.The couple, who purchased the home 20 years ago, originally listed the home at $4.195 million; it was later reduced to $3.8 million.

The house sits on six acres of land. Inside it features, four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Philbins still own a second Greenwich home, which they purchased more recently.

Regis' old house was a French-Colonial style home

Inside it's very quaint, Regis and Joy weren't very opulent in their decorations

A very bright, yellow room

The great room

The kitchen has an island that also serves as a breakfast bar

Here's the office that Regis probably did some wheeling and dealing in

The den has a huge rock fireplace

The Philbin's clearly liked pastels

The bathroom is huge, and again features more pastel colours

The backyard has a lot of green space

The covered patio has a fan to keep you cool on warm days

There is a personal tennis court on the property

We love all the trees surrounding the pool

