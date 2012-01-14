SOLD: Regis Philbin Unloads One Of His Greenwich Homes For $3 Million

Photo: via Zillow

Regis and Joy Philbin sold their Greenwich, Conn. home for $3 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.The couple, who purchased the home 20 years ago, originally listed the home at $4.195 million; it was later reduced to $3.8 million.



The house sits on six acres of land. Inside it features, four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Philbins still own a second Greenwich home, which they purchased more recently.

