Regis Philbin Announces Retirement From 'Live With Regis And Kelly'!

On Tuesday morning’s “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” Regis Philbin gave the surprise announcement that he will be stepping down.



“This will be my last year on this show,” the longtime host, age 79, said. “It’s been a long time, it’s been 28 years since I’ve been here. And it was the biggest thrill of my life.”

Philbin’s exit will occur toward the end of the summer or fall of 2011.

Co-host Kelly Ripa had this to say:

I think I can only speak for America and all of us here when I say it has been a pleasure and a privilege and a dream come true. And I wish I could do something to change your mind.

The Twitterverse was full of more goodbyes for Philbin. Piers Morgan echoed the sentiments of many when he tweeted:

