8 Crucial Global Regions That Were Completely Ignored In The Final Debate

Why you should care:

Illegal immigration coming from Mexico is as much a foreign policy issue as it is a domestic issue. But that's been discussed in prior debates. What wasn't discussed is how the U.S. plans to combat criminal groups that originate from Mexico whose activities affect the United States, specifically the cartels.

Despite recent success in arresting key members of cartels, they are still incredibly dangerous. In the past year, their activities have moved beyond the typical drug-dealing and corruption that most of the public associates with cartels; they have attempted to kill members of the CIA and assassinate a diplomatic official as well.

In fact, cartel structure is completely different than during the days of Pablo Escobar. Most Mexican cartels are not top-down, hierarchical organisations; they're network structured, in which they interact in 'diverse forms and sizes of clusters,' to achieve a myriad of other goals.

The changing nature of violent crime in Mexico that spills over into the United States requires a modus operandi that has adapted to this change.