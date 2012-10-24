8 Crucial Global Regions That Were Completely Ignored In The Final Debate

Photo: The White House
Last night’s presidential debate, the final meeting between the two candidates before voters head to the polls, was geared towards foreign policy.Governor Romney and President Obama discussed some crucial issues in international affairs that will have an impact at home: the effects of the Arab Spring, the threat of Iran, their visions for American leadership, and the rise of China, among others.
But which regions did they miss?
Why you should care:
Europe is amidst one of the worst financial crisis in its history. The floundering of the Euro and its overarching effects has sparked protest and violence throughout the region. In Greece, a far-right, xenophobic political party, Golden Dawn, has obtained a surprising amount of seats in parliament (and reportedly opened up an office in New York City).
Granted, Governor Romney mentioned Greece offhand, but the Euro crisis and the U.S. role in solving it was not discussed substantively.
If the problem is not solved soon, the Euro crisis could lead to dire socio-economic problems in the U.S.
Why you should care:
India is one of the United States' biggest trading partners; the U.S. exported approximately $21.5 billion worth of goods to the subcontinent last year, and imported $36 billion.
The population of India is expected to overtake China's by 2050.
As far as nuclear weapons go, India is one of the few nuclear-armed states on the planet, and is now the world's biggest weapons importer -- all of which make tensions with Pakistan more worrisome.
Why you should care:
China was discussed at length by both candidates last night, but mostly in economic terms. As far as security goes, the issue of disputed territory was not discussed.
Specifically, that of the islands known as the Diaoyu to the Chinese and the Senkaku to the Japanese. The dispute has led to violent anti-Japanese protests within China, strong nationalist rhetoric from both sides, and increased fear that the entire Pacific region could be drawn into war.
While on the other side of the Pacific, President Obama made it clear last night that, 'America is a Pacific power; that we are going to have a presence there.'
Why you should care:
Beijing has been at the centre of another contentious debate with the Philippines and Vietnam regarding the sovereignty of disputed territory in the South China Sea.
According to the Guardian, 'the People's Daily said China's 'core interests' were at stake in its territorial claims across the South China Sea.'
Why you should care:
Illegal immigration coming from Mexico is as much a foreign policy issue as it is a domestic issue. But that's been discussed in prior debates. What wasn't discussed is how the U.S. plans to combat criminal groups that originate from Mexico whose activities affect the United States, specifically the cartels.
Despite recent success in arresting key members of cartels, they are still incredibly dangerous. In the past year, their activities have moved beyond the typical drug-dealing and corruption that most of the public associates with cartels; they have attempted to kill members of the CIA and assassinate a diplomatic official as well.
In fact, cartel structure is completely different than during the days of Pablo Escobar. Most Mexican cartels are not top-down, hierarchical organisations; they're network structured, in which they interact in 'diverse forms and sizes of clusters,' to achieve a myriad of other goals.
The changing nature of violent crime in Mexico that spills over into the United States requires a modus operandi that has adapted to this change.
Why you should care:
'Latin America' has been discussed by Governor Romney as a possible trading partner throughout the debates, including last night. But neither candidate touched on the security issues that stem from South America.
Because network-structured criminal organisations are harder to infiltrate and very good at establishing an efficient division of labour, South American criminal organisations have adapted the network structure as well.
Additionally, neither candidate went into depth regarding energy independence and the Western hemisphere. Mexico exported the second-largest amount of crude oil to the United States in 2011, and four South American states cracked the list of the top 15 crude exporters to the U.S.
Why you should care:
It's not just the MENA (Middle East, North Africa) region that has been marred by instability recently.
South Africa's economy -- the region's largest -- has been significantly affected by strikes that began in August. Somali piracy still threatens free trade, even if it is at its lowest levels in three years. Al Shabab -- the Somali Islamist terrorist organisation -- got a brief mention last night, but is still a threat; it claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt last month on Somalia's newly elected president.
Oil disputes between the newly formed South Sudan and Sudan, claims that Rwanda is supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the growing drug trade that has destroyed Guinea-Bissau all threaten the stability of the region.
That's just a handful of the problems plaguing sub-Saharan Africa (we didn't even mention the use of child soldiers, Joseph Kony, and the fight against poverty).
Why you should care:
The region is at a crossroads, and Myanmar is a telling example. It's a country of approximately 60 million people, and was under military from the 1960s until today. Democratic elements have been installed in the society and hundreds of political prisoners are being freed.
In response, the U.S. has eased sanctions, jumpstart trade and establish diplomatic relations to a country that is rich in natural resources.
Still, Southeast Asia -- and the 'Golden Triangle' in particular -- is responsible for an exorbitant proportion of the world's opium trade, and powerful international criminal groups have strong ties to the region.
Why you should care:
Globalization has changed the nature of international politics in the 21st century. While states remain the primary players in geopolitical affairs, supra-national organisations, treaties, NGOs, and non-state actors (international criminal organisations, terrorist groups, etc.) have become crucial players that affect global affairs.
Neither candidate discussed cooperation regarding climate change and enforcing international human rights standards.
While terrorism was discussed at length, other international criminal activities and organisations -- such as piracy, human trafficking, and the drug trade, were not discussed; nor were the groups that engage in these activities, with the exception of Al-Qaeda (which actually exploits the opium production in Afghanistan for its own ends).
