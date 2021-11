Here’s what Thanksgiving dinner looks like in different parts of the country

Of course, you might also find crab cakes on the Thanksgiving table in Maryland.

Crab cakes can likely be traced back to Native American cooking in the Chesapeake Bay region of the United States. However, the first official recipe for crab cakes appeared in a cookbook written by Crosby Gaige in the 1930s, under the name “Baltimore Crab Cakes.”

Corn on the cob is another popular side dish in this region of the country since corn is such an abundant vegetable in Maryland.