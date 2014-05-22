MAP: 31 Soda Brands With Cult Followings

Soda has become a staple of the American diet, with nearly half of Americans drinking at least one carbonated beverage daily.

While the drinks get a bad rap today for containing too much sugar and other additives, they were once considered healthy and pharmacists frequently prescribed them to people with upset stomachs and nausea, among other symptoms.

Soda’s popularity soared in the early 1900s as pharmacists began sweetening it with ginger, birch bark extract, cane sugar, and other flavorings.

Dozens of soda bottling companies started popping up all across America, many of which still exist today and continue to use their original recipes.

We have rounded up a list of the most beloved regional soda brands that have survived through the decades, including a few popular newcomers. Check them out in the graphic below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.