Regional Sales Reports Hint At More Housing Declines In July

From DataQuick:



A total of 18,946 new and resale homes were sold in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties in July. That was down 20.6 per cent from 23,871 in June, and down 21.4 per cent from 24,104 for July 2009, according to MDA DataQuick of San Diego.

This was the slowest July since 2007, when 17,867 homes were sold, and the second-slowest since July 1995, when 16,225 sold.

Other reports show similar declines as home sales fell sharply all across the country in July. We are now seeing double-digit months of supply nationwide – and we might even see the months of supply metric reach 1 year. The previous months-of-supply high for this downturn was 11.2 months in 2008.

