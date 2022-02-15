Regional house prices soared more than 26% in just 12 months, outpacing capital cities and raising concerns about long-term impacts. (Credit: iStock)

The median property value across regional Australia outpaced the combined capital city growth rate in 2021.

While a slowdown in growth begins to come into effect in capital cities, the pace across regional Australian cities continues to power ahead.

But analysts say regions are likely to be squeezed by the same pressures that have cooled hot markets in capital cities in coming months.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The median property value across regional Australia jumped 26.1% in the year to January 2022, outpacing the combined capital city growth rate of 21.3% and raising concerns about when the market would cool.

New data released by Corelogic in its quarterly Regional Market Update shows the pace of price growth across regional Australian cities is continuing to power ahead, even as slowdown begins to come into effect in capital cities.

But Eliza Owen, head of research at CoreLogic, said the market forces facing major cities, including the threat of interest rate rises, affordability constraints, and the threat of further tightening of borrowing limits by APRA, would put a dampener on prices over the coming months.

While the appeal of more space and affordability brought droves of workers no longer tethered to their desks to the regions over the past 24 months, the exodus has driven prices in regional Australia through the roof.

Capital cities lost 11,800 people to internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021, according to ABS figures.

And the impact on once affordable pockets of regional Australia is stark.

Byron Shire’s median house price skyrocketed in 2021, overtaking even Sydney to jump 47.8% to $1.7 million, according to the latest Domain House Price Report.

This marks an increase of 111.2% from just five years ago when the median price sat at $805,000.

In the local government area of Lismore house prices jumped by 36.1% to $612,500.

Regional hubs Tweed and Ballina followed suit, rising by 33.8% and 32.3% respectively.

Similarly, Corelogic’s report showed the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven in NSW recorded the highest annual regional house value growth in the 12 months to January 2022 at 38.2%.

These regions were closely followed by Queensland’s Gold Coast at 36.3% and the Sunshine Coast at 35.4%.

Amid astronomical regional price growth, questions have emerged about whether wider property market trends in regional Australia will become the new normal.

Owen said while history suggested a downswing in capital cities would be mirrored in the regions, the end of 2021 did not follow historical trends.

“It’s common for the two markets to roughly perform in line with each other,” Owen said, noting a lag rate of around three months.

“Through the current cycle, capital city markets hit their peak growth rates in April 2021, so if we were to assume the long-term property cycle relationship still holds, regional dwelling market growth rates would have started to slow in late 2021,” she said.

At the end of last year, however, this pattern changed — regional price growth instead accelerated while capital city dwelling price growth continued to slow.

“This created an unusual divergence between the two markets, where price growth accelerated to 6.3% in regional Australia over the three months to January,” Owen said.

However, as pressure mounts on the RBA to raise interest rates ahead of its forecast timeline of late 2022 amid rising local and global inflation — and the suggestion APRA may be forced to step in again to raise the buffer on mortgage lending — Owen said she expects growth to start slowing this year.

However she also conceded regional housing markets were not immune from economic forces.

There may be some room left for growth amid rate hikes in more affordable, peripheral areas to popular hot spots, she said. But the expectation is there will ultimately be few regions that can avoid a downswing over the next few years.