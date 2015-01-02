Regional Airline Rex Moves Into Queensland

Regional Express has expanded in Queensland. Photo: supplied

Regional Express (Rex) began flying on three new Queensland regulated routes yesterday after winning state government tenders for five routes in a major expansion for the Sydney-based company.

Rex has been operating two far northern Queensland routes, covering towns such as Townsville, Winton, Mount Isa and Longreach, for the past four years.

The new western and Gulf region routes add 16 new airports to the Rex network, including Brisbane, Toowoomba, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Birdsville, Cairns and Mornington Island.

The move brings the company return to Brisbane after an ill-fated 2007 expansion plan, which had to be suspended just a month later due to a shortage of pilots.

The airline is also launching a service between Cairns and Townsville tomorrow.

Rex’s full Queensland schedule is here.

Rex shares are currently trading at $1.03.

