All of Regina King's big-screen performances, ranked by critics

Associated Press Regina King after her 2019 Oscar win.

Regina King has been nominated for best director at the Golden Globes for “One Night in Miami.”

Before her turn as a director, King enjoyed a long and acclaimed acting career.

Here is a list of King’s big-screen performances, ranked by critics.

Regina King is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and consistent performers.

Across her almost three-decade career, King has moved seamlessly between film and television providing commanding performances in almost every genre. She is currently tied with Alfre Woodard for the most acting Emmys won by a Black performer (4), and in 2019 she picked up her first academy award for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

This year, King is once again an awards favourite, but this time as a director â€” she’s already one of three women nominated for best director at the Golden Globes. Her directorial debut “One Night in Miami,” is “destined for Oscar glory, according to Insider’s senior entertainment reporter Jason Guerrasio. So, in preparation for her late-career turn as an award-winning director, here is a list of Regina King’s big-screen performances, ranked by critics.

Regina King’s lowest-ranked movie is the 1996 romantic comedy ‘A Thin Line Between Love and Hate’

New Line Cinema King in Martin Lawrence’s directorial debut.

Rotten Tomatoes: 12%

Darnell Wright (Martin Lawrence) is a club owner and admitted womanizer who starts an affair with the mysterious Brandi (Lynn Whitfield). But after he attempts to dump Brandi for his childhood sweetheart Mia (Regina King), she becomes increasingly obsessed and starts a quest for revenge against both Mia and Wright.

King’s 2004 teen-drama ‘A Cinderella Story’ is tied as her worst-rated movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures King stars alongside Hillary Duff.

Rotten Tomatoes: 12%

In this modern retelling of the classic folk tale, King plays Rhonda, the protector and fairy godmother to Sam (Hilary Duff) who is tormented by her evil stepmother who takes control of her life as well as her family’s popular diner after her father dies during a fatal earthquake.

Regina King joined the cast of the second ‘Miss Congeniality’ film.

Castle rock entertainment King and Sandra Bullock in the comedy sequel.

Rotten Tomatoes: 15%

In this classic secret agent romp, Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock), an FBI operative who made a big bust whilst undercover at a beauty pageant, is now a celebrity. But this doesn’t impress her new colleague agent Sam Fuller (Regina King). But the pair are forced to try and put their differences to side as another crime hits the beauty pageant circuit.

King starred alongside Forest Whitaker in the 2010 family comedy ‘Our Family Wedding’

Fox Searchlight Pictures Regina King alongside Forest Whitaker.

Rotten Tomatoes: 15%

In Rick Famuyiwa’s raucous comedy “Our Family Comedy,” Regina King plays the sole discerning voice when her son, Marcus (Lance Gross), returns home from college engaged to his girlfriend Lucia Ramirez (America Ferrera), and their extended families struggle to find common ground threatening the future of their relationship.

King duels with Chris Rock in the 2001 comedy ‘Down to Earth’

Paramount Chris Rock and Regina King in ‘Down to earth.’

Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

After amateur comedian Lance Barton (Chris Rock) finishes a set in New York, he is riding home when he is distracted by Sontee Jenkins (Regina King) who is passing by and he is fatally hit by a truck.

When he reaches heaven’s door, he protests that he was taken too soon and makes a deal to be returned to earth for a second chance.

Regina King starred alongside Eddie Murphy in the first ‘Daddy Day Care’ film

Sony Pictures Releasing Regina King and Eddie Murphy in ‘Daddy Day Care.’

Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

Charlie (Eddie Murphy) and Kim (King) are two high-power lawyers, but when Charlie loses his job he spends his days looking after their young son, and with the help of a friend he decides to open a daycare centre run by the neighbourhood fathers.

‘Poetic Justice’ was Regina King’s second collaboration with legendary director John Singleton

Columbia Pictures King stars alongside Janet Jackson and rapper 2pac.

Rotten Tomatoes: 34%

Justice (Janet Jackson) is a talented poet but after the death of her boyfriend, she retreats from society until her best friend Iesha (Regina King) persuades her to join a road trip she is taking to California with her own boyfriend and his coworker Lucky (Tupac Shakur). And along the way, Justice and Lucky become increasingly close.

King joined the popular legal comedy ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde’

MGM

Rotten Tomatoes: 37%

Regina King is Grace Rossiter, the resourceful chief of staff to a conservative congresswoman when Reese Witherspoon’s plucky Elle Woods makes her way to DC after graduating from Harvard law to make the case for reforms to animal rights laws.

Regina King starred in John Singleton’s college drama ‘Higher Learning’

Columbia Pictures ‘Higher Learning’ was King’s third and final collaboration with John Singleton.

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

John Singleton’s “Higher Learning” is a powerful and ambitious political fable set at a prestigious college. Regina King, Ice Cube, Michael Rapaport, and Jennifer Connelly all star as incoming freshmen as tensions rise on campus when a group of neo-Nazis find popularity amongst students.

King features in the star-studded comedy ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’

20th Century Studios/YouTube The comedy stars King, Angela Bassett, and Whoppi Goldberg.

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%

Whilst on holiday in Jamaica, Stella (Angela Bassett) a highly successful, forty-something stockbroker falls in love with a much younger man. And when she brings him back home to San Francisco, there isn’t much support for their romance from her family with the exception of Stella’s younger and enthusiastic sister Vanessa, played by Regina King.

Regina King plays a zoologist in the Disney classic ‘Mighty Joe Young’

Buena Vista Pictures King leads with Charlie Theron in the Disney picture.

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

In Disney’s 90s reimagining of the classic King Kong story, Regina King plays a zoologist who works at a special wildlife refuge in California where an orphaned gorilla named Joe – who, due to a genetic anomaly, is 15 feet tall – is sent to protect him from poachers.

King leads the contemporary holiday comedy ‘This Christmas’

Screen Gems Idris Elba, Chris Brown, and Delroy Lindo also star.

Rotten Tomatoes: 55%

Regina King is a housewife who returns to her childhood home for the first time in years after her mother, Ma’Dere Whitfield (Loretta Devine), assembles the entire extended family for a Christmastime reunion. But as they all make their way home, family secrets quickly reveal themselves.

Regina King rounds out the ensemble cast of 2007 indie ‘Year of the Dog’

L. Busacca/WireImage The cast of ‘Year of the Dog.’

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

In Mike Wight’s quirky comedy, Peggy (Molly Shannon) is an unmarried woman just north of 40 who lives in a tiny house in Southern California with her sole companion, a dog named Pencil.

But when Pencil dies she doesn’t know what to do and turns to her best friend Layla, played by Regina King.

Regina King and Will Smith star in Tony Scott’s classic thriller ‘Enemy of State’

Buena Vista Pictures Will Smith and Regina King star in the classic thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

“Enemy of State” is a classic Tony Scott thriller.

Will Smith and Regina King are two high-powered DC lawyers but when a congressman is assassinated by a crime boss, Smith’s character is framed for the murder and goes on the run to clear his name.

Regina King plays Ice Cube’s sister in F. Gary Grey’s classic stoner comedy ‘Friday’

New Line Cinema Ice Cube and Regina King in ‘Friday.’

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

Craig Jones (Ice Cube) is a twenty-something from LA who loses his job on his first day much to the amusement of his sister Dana (Regina King). And left with nothing to do, he spends a Friday afternoon with his stoner best friend Smokey who convinces him to try his first joint.

King was nominated for an actors guild award for her performance in ‘Ray’

Universal Pictures Jamie Foxx also stars as the legendary jazz musician.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

In this acclaimed biopic, Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in an Oscar-winning performance. Regina King plays the role of Margie Hendricks, the lead singer of “The Raylettes,” a girl-group who join an increasingly popular Ray Charles on tour across the United States.

Regina King stars alongside Tom Cruise in Cameron Crowe’s sports comedy ‘Jerry Maguire’

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Jerry Maguire’ was written and directed by Cameron Crowe.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

King rounds out the cast in Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning comedy about a high-powered sports agent who, after a crisis of consciousness, writes a sincere company-wide memo that gets him fired.

Now desperate to keep his top-clients, he starts his own sports management agency and banks all his chips on his sole client, football player Rod Tidwell.

Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger, and Cuba Gooding Jr. also star.

Regina King won her first Academy Award for Barry Jenkins’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Annapurna Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Barry Jenkins’s 2019 film “If Beale Street Could Talk” was the first time James Baldwin was given the Hollywood treatment.

Set in 1970s Harlem, Regina King plays Sharon, the mother of Tish, a young mother-to-be who is about to start a new life with her childhood sweetheart Fonny, but their plans are halted when Fonny is wrongfully arrested and convicted of rape.

King won the best actress Oscar for her performance.

Regina King’s first big-screen performance, ‘Boyz n The Hood,’ is also her number one ranked

Columbia Pictures This was also John Singleton’s directorial debut.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Regina King’s first big-screen performance is her highest rated.

King had a supporting role in John Singleton’s classic drama “Boyz n The Hood.” The film was Singleton’s directorial debut and screened at Cannes, quickly winning acclaim for its deep exploration of life in South Central LA.

The film launched the careers of King as well as co-stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut.

