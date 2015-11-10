Reggie Bush is reportedly planning to sue the city of St. Louis for slippery surface that ended his season

San Francisco 49ers running back Reggie Bush is preparing to sue the city of St. Louis for gross negligence following a season-ending MCL tear he suffered on the Rams’ slippery concrete sidelines during Week 8. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora first reported the news.

At the end of a punt return against the Rams, Bush was forced out of bound and tried to slow himself down as he approached the wall that separates the fans from the field. But in the Edward Jones Dome, the turf ends not far outside the sidelines and instead gives way to slippery concrete.

As Bush approached the wall, he slipped on the concrete and slid into the wall, tearing a ligament in his knee. The injury ended the veteran’s season and, considering his age and history of injuries, could possibly also end his career.

Here’s the play:

According to La Canfora, Bush has hired lawyer Shawn Holley and the law firm KWIKA, and they will sue the city of St. Louis (which owns Edward Jones Dome) for gross negligence.

Bush is not the only visiting player who has suffered an injury from the slippery concrete: Browns quarterback Josh McCown also hurt his shoulder when he couldn’t slow himself down just one week later.

The Rams have stated that they want to cover up the surface to prevent further injuries, but considering that this may be the team’s last season in St. Louis, it may be an empty gesture.

