Reggie Bush Scores Two Touchdowns In Four Minutes

Reggie Bush danced through the Oakland Raiders defence to take the Dolphins ahead 14-10 in the third quarter. Just a few minutes later Bush ran 65 yards for another, taking Miami ahead 21-10.



FINAL SCORE: Dolphins 35 Raiders 13

Bush celebrated the first by throwing the ball into the stands, watch:

Just minutes later, Bush ran this one in from 65 yards:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.