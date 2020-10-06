Regal Cinemas is closing all its US theatres indefinitely. Here's how the company grew to be the second-largest theatre chain in the country.

Rob Kim/Getty Images A Regal Cinemas remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in New York City

Regal is closing its more than 500 US theatres indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of new releases to show.

The closure is expected to affect as many as 45,000 jobs in the US and UK.

See how the chain was founded in Knoxville, Tennesee, and grew to become the second-largest in the world.

With coronavirus cases spiking in some areas of the country and few films to show, Regal Cinemas announced that it will indefinitely close all 536 of its US theatres.

The closure will affect 45,000 jobs, with 40,000 of those in the US. Right now there are no clear plans for a reopening timeline. It “might be in two months, it might even a little bit longer,” CEO Mooky Greidinger told The New York Times.

About 100 locations will remain open in Eastern and Central Europe, though the company makes the bulk of its revenue in the US and UK.

Regal officially opened its door in 1989. In years since, through mergers and acquisitions, it grew to become the second-largest theatre chain in the world.

Entrepreneur Mike Campbell started Regal Cinemas in 1989. It was headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, in an old warehouse, according to a contemporaneous Associated Press article.

Reuters Regal.

The company’s first theatre was in Florida, where Campbell renovated an already existing theatre with new carpets, concessions, and screens, more than doubling its size.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Regal theatre.

Regal theatres grew, especially in the suburbs, and were known to be relatively upscale compared to competitors, with cafes selling cappuccinos and cookies inside. By 1995, Regal was the ninth-largest movie theatre chain in the US.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Codeblack Films Regal theatre.

In 2001, with nearly 4,000 screens across 328 theatres, Regal became one of several theatre chains to declare bankruptcy.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Regal theatre.

In 2002, Denver billionaire Philip Anschutz became the majority owner in Regal Cinemas, United Artists Theatres, and Edwards Theatres, combining them all under the new parent corporation Regal Entertainment Group.

AP Photo/Reed Saxon Philip Anschutz.

In 2008, Regal Entertainment acquired Consolidated Theatres, a movie chain with locations in mid-Atlantic states. The Department of Justice required Regal to divest some theatres in areas where it would otherwise have a monopoly.

REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert Department of Justice.

Regal was one of many companies to downsize in 2011, laying off many managers and projectionists to better compete with Netflix and Redbox.

Shutterstock Regal.

European chain Cineworld bought Regal in 2017 for $US3.6 billion, making it the second-largest movie theatre chain in the world.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A Cineworld cinema logo is pictured in Canary Wharf in London

The coronavirus pandemic hit Regal and all movie theatres hard, forcing Regal to close al its theatres indefinitely beginning March 17.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters A man cycles past a shuttered movie theatre in Times Square following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

Theatres began reopening throughout the summer according to local regulations, with social distancing measures keeping attendance low.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Regal.

Regal announced that beginning Thursday, it would close all 536 US theatres and 127 UK theatres.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Regal theatre.

In the press release, CEO Mooky Greidinger cited the lack of blockbuster releases that could potentially sustain theatres. Last week, MGM pushed back the release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from November until next April.

UA

Spiking COVID-19 cases in New York City have reintroduced stricter measures for indoor gatherings. “Despite our work, positive feedback from our customers, and the fact that there has been no evidence to date linking any COVID cases with cinemas, we have not been given a route to reopen in New York,” Greidinger said.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Regal theatre.

The closures will affect 45,000 jobs in the US and UK, and Cinemark’s share prices dropped by more than a third since the announcement.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Regal theatre.

