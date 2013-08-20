Moviegoers Accuse Regal Cinema Of Racial Profiling At 'The Butler' Screening

Kirsten Acuna
Butler couple regalABC News screencapCouple Tiffany Flowers and Alan Honson say a showing of ‘The Butler’ they attended at a Regal Cinema in Maryland had an unnecessary amount of officers.

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” may have had an
excellent box-office weekend; however, the viewing experience wasn’t a good one for everyone.

One couple complained about what appeared to be heightened security at a Regal Theatre in Silver Spring, Maryland at a showing for “The Butler.”

According to Tiffany Flowers and Alan Honson, there were police officers throughout the theatre, with some ushering people into seating for “The Butler.” The officers then continued to face the crowd while the film played.

Flowers first tweeted about the situation in the Maryland theatre, before catching media attention.

First, here’s Flowers’ account of the situation Twitter.

Now, here’s what Hanson had to say:

The couple says the audience for the film was predominantly African American.

“There were rumblings among the crowd of being profiled at the movies, and they must have thought this was going to be a particularly rowdy crowd,” Flowers later told local ABC News outlet WJLA.

The Weinstein Company film starring Forrest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey was the top film at the box office this weekend earning $US25 million. The film follows the life of butler Cecil Gaines (Whitaker) who served under eight presidencies.

There haven’t been any reports of similar occurences in other theatres nationwide.

“They had what I thought were bulletproof vests,” Hanson told ABC News. “They had sidearms. They looked serious.”

Here’s the ABC report:

Regal Cinemas responded with the following statement saying its protocol for sold out shows:

Regal Entertainment Group routinely employs security personnel to ensure the safety of all of our guests and staff. When a theatre experiences sold out showings of any feature, security will assist with crowd control and guest assistance throughout the facility, including auditoriums.

This weekend our Majestic theatre experienced a tremendous guest response to the feature ‘Lee Daniels’ The Butler’ such that additional showtimes were added to meet our guests demands.

At no time last night did local management receive any guest complaints or concerns about our security or staff, who worked diligently to meet all of our guests needs.

To the extent any guests were disappointed with their experience, we welcome the opportunity to address their concerns and provide them the best entertainment experience possible in their future visits to our theatres.

Flowers later took to Twitter after speaking with a Regal Movies’ manager.

