For Today Only, You Can Get An iPod At A Sweet Discount

Photo: Tinhe Te

Woot is selling refurbished 8 GB iPod Touches for $140, reports CNET.This is a pretty significant savings from the $169 price tag at the Apple Store, even moreso from the $200 for a brand-new unit.



If you’ve been considering buying an iPod, you should only have one holdout on this deal — 8 GB of storage is the lower end of the spectrum offered by Apple. If you’ve got loads of media, the device won’t be able to hold all of it at once.

It’s also very possible Apple will announce a redesigned iPod Touch with a larger, 4-inch screen at the same time it announces the new iPhone next month.

