Refugees On Nauru and Christmas Island Could Be Sent To Cambodia

Asylum seekers arrive at Christmas Island in 2012. Photo: Getty

Cambodia could become the new home of asylum-seekers currently held on Nauru and Christmas Island under new plans being negotiated by the Abbott government.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison says if the plan goes ahead more than 1000 refugees would be transferred to Cambodia and would be given residency status.

Morrison made the distinction that the Malaysia solution was envisaged as “a silver bullet” to stop boat arrival whereas Cambodia was about dealing with a cohort of refugees already here.

Between Nauru and Christmas Island there is a total of 2400 asylum-seekers potentially subject to the Cambodia deal but the Weekend Australian has reported only 50 to 60 per cent are likely to be successful.

Negotiations are still in the early stages.

