Here's how many refugees from banned countries have entered the US under Trump

During President Trump’s first seven weeks in office, 7,594 refugees entered the US. There is also a sizeable number of refugees entering the US from the six banned countries of Trump’s new travel order. Now that he has signed this new order (the original was signed on January 27, 2017), it remains to be seen how many refugees from the banned countries will enter.

