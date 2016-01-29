Refugee kids who fled Syria are thrilled with their first Canadian winter

In 2014, Amal Alkhalaf and her three kids fled Syria, finding a new home in Canada after a group from Ontario raised $20,000 to help them transition.

Recently, they went on a sledding adventure, which was one of the family’s first encounters with snow.

Click here to donate to the New Canadians Centre, a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to supporting immigrants, refugees and other newcomers in the Peterborough and Northumberland regions.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

