Refreshing Amstel Installation Gives People Beer Just For Standing Still

In a world of buzzing mobile phones and 24-hour mobile email, it’s hard to find time to stop looking at screens and do nothing for a few minutes.

That’s why Amstel Bulgaria introduced its Pause machines to the cities of Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, and Bourgas. The installation is a vending machine that dispenses Amstel beer cans to customers who stand still in front of it for three minutes.

The machines use motion censors to determine whether the participant has moved during a timed 180-second span, with any movement restarting the timer’s countdown. According to Fast Company, the Amstel Pause machines dispensed more than 1,344 cans of beer in their 16-day debut tour.

Take a look at the machines in action here, and maybe do some meditation after you get off work.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.