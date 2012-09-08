REPORT: Here's What The New iPods Will Look Like

Photo: Apple

We already know to expect a new iMac and iPhone next week, but Apple may also introduce new iPods, reports 9to5Mac.9to5Mac’s sources indicate that we can look forward to new iPod Nanos, Shuffles, and Touches.



Changes to the Nano will be minor, but it will be offered in a total of eight different colours, up from the current five.

A revamped Nano is on the way, however. The technical specs are supposedly going to be totally new, but the specifics are still unknown. rumours point to it being taller and Wi-Fi-enabled so you can access the iTunes online store.

The base-model iPod Touch will be mostly unchanged (possibly only receiving the new micro dock connection) while Apple focuses on redesigning the two larger-capacity models. There’s also evidence suggesting that the iPod Touch, for the first time, might be available in multiple colours.

