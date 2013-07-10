Who Can Save The Republican Party From Itself?

Reihan Salam and I both hope to reform the Republican Party. But while we agree on a lot of policy ideas, we’ve taken very different approaches to engaging the party. Basically, he’s playing nice, and I—well, you’ve seen the Atlantic caricature, right?



I asked Salam: How is that whole Good Cop approach working? Is anyone in the party listening to your polite suggestions for reform?

His answer is, yes, a little. Salam sees figures like Rep. Eric Cantor and Sen. Marco Rubio as reformism-curious. But he thinks he might have to wait 30 or 40 years for his ideas to win out.

Watch below.

Edited by Justin Gmoser

