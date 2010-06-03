Reflections From A Road Trip In China

Photo: Ray Devlin on flickr

This week starting the 27th of May is a very special time for us to remember, pay attention and share with others. Why? Because with our decision to move back to Shanghai from Sanya, my wife and are embarking on a China cross-country drive. While there are many of us foreigners living in China, not so many have or make the opportunity to get behind the wheel of car for a true road trip. So it is an experience worthy of a few memorable words. While anyone might easily be in danger of mindlessly driving the 3000km from Sanya to Shanghai, my wife and I realised we were blessed to not be in a hurry and so able to enjoy and embrace the experience, rather than embarking on the journey with a “let’s get it over with” attitude. One of the best parts of the plan was that on May 26th, I passed my driver’s licence exam with a cool 96 and so, after 11 years in China, that afternoon, they handed me my official Chinese driver’s licence at the Sanya Traffic Bureau! Otherwise, we were going to fly the route as usual and let the road trip wait a couple of months until I got the driver’s licence sorted.Indeed, the layers of real China, the daily China, and even the majestic China, unfolded before us this past few days along the Google-mapped 3000km north-south journey we had laid out. I knew we would drive through China’s classic, old communist-tinged hellhole cities along the way, cities with no more charm than a dirty mop. Yet before you nod your head in agreement that so many Chinese cities look boringly and uninspiringly the same, let me tell you that these hellhole cities, places like Zhan Jiang in Guangdong and Nan Kang in Jiangxi, are teeming with industrious, hardworking people quickly reminding me of the sadly deteriorated American and European work ethic. China will rise. China will kick the world’s arse for the next several years because hundreds of millions of her people are either embracing opportunity or are simply out there ignoring the rather undesirable environment around them, sucking it up, accepting life as it is and working their asses off 14 hours a day 7 days a week because that is what life requires to survive and save for a rainy day.



Indeed, the world’s economic rainy day seems upon us and who is more than obviously standing on top and why? China, because no matter what list of complaints we wish to espouse, and no matter plenty of unfairness and imbalance we do witness here, this country is to be admired for getting the job done, for its people who are willing to steam a bun or shine a shoe on the street for nothing more than a few yuan that will feed, shelter and educate the family. Not to mention, as an example of feats to genuinely admire such as the development and execution of utterly superb subway system in Shanghai, easily one of the world’s best. It is those same Chinese we watch in a group who can’t seem to make a decision on where we should all go to eat or accept responsibility to make a decision who are somehow getting things done so admirably and definitely. In America, some bureaucratic committee would still be discussing the project pros and cons.

The ferry boat from Haikou meandered for a couple of hours to Hai An at the southern tip of the mainland, where I fired up the trusty Shanghai Maple hatchback, fully equipped with the recent stereo upgrade for the journey (I had four 6″ two way speakers installed in the doors) to head for our next stop 150km up the line to the city of Zhan Jiang. We had been warned that this stretch of road would be the worst of our journey and let me say that it was far worse than I had imagined. In my 34 years of driving planet earth, I have never driven a more miserable, rotted and dangerous road, let anyone even dare to call it the main thoroughfare of the region, which it unbelievably is.

Arriving in Zhan Jiang we find the flavour of new China, new car brands filled with new money people pulling up to check in as we did ourselves, at the England Holiday hotel, a brand new wonderfully decorated 5 star Chinese hotel offering rooms at only 238rmb per night. The next day’s drive covered close to 1000km to our destination of Ganzhou, a true industrial hellhole not worth further mention except for its location in the midst of the beauty of Jiangxi province. We discovered China’s majestic beauty, slicing through rich, verdant green mountain and farm lands at 120km per hour along the new expressway lanes that are crisscrossing the country. As we headed from Ganzhou on the next day’s 800km stretch into Zhejiang, the beautiful landscape continued on unabated each and every hour, a perfect accompaniment to the Oscar Peterson and Enya music we brought along to set the mood.

China’s new hotels all seem to have this modern suite type design with office area, free internet and open style, modern bathroom/shower areas. Further along and heading toward Hangzhou on our journey, we stayed in two similar four star hotels in Quzhou (158rmb/nite) and Yong Kang, Zhejiang province. Along the way, we passed along the north side of Guangzhou, then onward past Huizhou where the expressway twisted northward up into Jiangxi province.

We spend the most time in the cities of Quzhou and Yong Kang, both located in Zhejiang province. Quzhou impressed us very much as a city for “living”; like a baby version of Hangzhou, complete with a classic China walking street and bisected by a beautiful and clean riverfront. People were busy. People were happy. People were doing their thing. In addition, nice local apartments were going for 5-8000rmb per square meter giving us the impression that the city of Quzhou would make quite the nice spot to settle down and raise a family in a clean, modern city surrounded by the lush mountain landscapes of Zhejiang. Like so many people who allow themselves to get lost in daily life, especially the daily life of Shanghai, we never knew that such beauty was there to enjoy and appreciate.

We would have skipped Yong Kang along the way to Hangzhou except for a fortuitous phone call from my concert agent telling me that we had booked a concert performance with China’s famous Tian Ma Music School on Tuesday June 1st in Yong Kang. And so here we are at the Yi Wei hotel with my name running across the electronic ticker banner as the hotel’s VIP guest and undoubtedly the only foreigner in town. Tian Ma’s school here has over 1000 students and my concert performance last night was part of their 10 year anniversary celebration here in Yong Kang.

So what is there to learn and apply from our road trip experiences? This road trip, almost at its end, has so far stripped away the veneer, prejudices and cliches which plague our perceptions of real life in China. In turn, this serves to free our minds and emotions to make better judgements, to move forward both personally and in our business pursuits with greater meaning, clearer understanding and finer appreciation for the country in which we live.

