Refinery29 co-founder Philippe von Borries to speak at IGNITION 2015

Refinery29 founder Philippe von Borries never worked in fashion prior to 2005. Nor had he so much as attempted to start his own company.

So how did an entrepreneur with experience in law and politics go on to co-found one of the fastest growing lifestyle media companies in Refinery29?

von Borries will join more of the industry's boldest risk-takers in a panel, "Into the Stream — Marketing Goes Native," at Business Insider's flagship annual event, IGNITION: Future of Digital, on Tuesday, December 8, in New York City.

What began as a site focused simply on curating the best home, music, fashion, and design brands, Refinery29 has quickly become a hotbed for native advertising through R29 shops and flash-sales, which allow readers to buy straight from the site without having to hold its own inventory.

“Commerce is meaningful content when the product is great,” von Borries told Business Insider in 2013. “It’s ultimate marketing efficiency if you can figure out how to convert readers into shoppers.”

