Tour The Trendy Hotel That Just Opened In A Converted Hat Factory In New York

The front desk at the Refinery Hotel.

The Refinery Hotel opened last month in New York City’s Garment District.



Formerly the Colony Arcade Building, a 20th century hat factory, the hotel has maintained its roots with small details that point to its past: Hat pins form a sculptural installation behind the front desk, scissor motifs are woven into the carpets, and desks in the guestrooms resemble converted sewing machines.

The independently-owned boutique hotel was designed by Stonehill & Taylor—the design firm behind the chic NoMad Hotel.

“Our design is part history and part inspiration,” said Christina Zimmer, principal with Stonehill & Taylor. “We thought about how the original tenants lived and worked. We considered everything, the owner of the tea room and the fashions of the ladies who lunched.”

The 197 guest rooms are spacious and sleek, with nice details like 12-foot ceilings, original artwork, and large mosaic-tiled bathrooms.

Rooms start at about $399 per night.

