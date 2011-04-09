Tiny Startup Solves HUGE Media Problem

Photo: Refinery 29
With the huge success of “e-commerce 2.0” sites like Gilt Groupe and Groupon, most media companies seem to be rushing to figure out some sort of commerce plan.Refinery29, a NYC-based fashion and shopping site, has been ahead of the curve.
As a result, the small media company is on a $7 million annual revenue run rate, significantly more than its 1.4 million unique visitors, 300,000 email subscribers, and 20 million monthly pageviews would likely be able to generate by advertising alone.
The startup has grown to 26 employees, and is about to launch in its fourth city, San Francisco. After that, it plans to launch in a new city per quarter.
We recently toured Refinery29’s headquarters in Manhattan with co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano.
Our tour guide, Refinery29 founder and CEO Philippe von Borries, leads us into the office, walking past a backdrop that's used for some photo shoots.
Here's director of marketing and partnerships Shawna Strayhorn, who works on things like shopping partnerships.
The difference between Refinery29 and other offices is the amount of stuff on the walls -- and the style of art you're allowed to have up!
No, put that thing over there! Creative Director Piera Gelardi discusses something with graphic designer Brian Jeffers.
Lopez shows us a very cool, tiny screen he has on his desk, that can be used for quick access to the terminal/command line.
Co-founder Justin Stefano shows us a voodoo doll he got in New Orleans, and keeps on the sales team's desk, even though it totally creeps them out.
