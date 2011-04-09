Tiny Startup Solves HUGE Media Problem

Photo: Refinery 29

With the huge success of “e-commerce 2.0” sites like Gilt Groupe and Groupon, most media companies seem to be rushing to figure out some sort of commerce plan.Refinery29, a NYC-based fashion and shopping site, has been ahead of the curve.



As a result, the small media company is on a $7 million annual revenue run rate, significantly more than its 1.4 million unique visitors, 300,000 email subscribers, and 20 million monthly pageviews would likely be able to generate by advertising alone.

The startup has grown to 26 employees, and is about to launch in its fourth city, San Francisco. After that, it plans to launch in a new city per quarter.

We recently toured Refinery29’s headquarters in Manhattan with co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano.

