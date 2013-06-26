Soaring Mortgage Rates Shouldn't Stop The Housing Recovery

Average rates on 30-year mortgages have risen about a point in the last month—though that still means they’re very low compared with historical averages.



I sat down with Jed Kolko, chief economist at Trulia, to discuss how this will affect the ongoing recovery in housing. We also talked about which parts of the country have the best values for buying a home.

Watch below.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

