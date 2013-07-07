Referee In Brazil Reportedly Stabs Soccer Player To Death Then Gets Beheaded By Outraged Fans

A fan of Brazil with his face painted shouts before the team’s Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013.

BRAZIL (Deadspin)- Last Sunday, an amateur soccer match in Brazil came to an unbelievably gruesome end when a referee was murdered by outraged fans. His head was then cut off and placed on a spike. The beheading was retaliation; the ref initially stabbed a player to death.

It happened in the Maranhão region of northeastern Brazil. Thirty-year-old Josenir dos Santos Abreu approached the referee, 20-year-old Otávio Jordão da Silva (pictured above) during a match to argue a call. Abreu reportedly threw a punch at da Silva, who then took out a knife he was carrying with him during the match, and stabbed the player. Abreu died of his wounds en route to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the player’s friends and family invaded the pitch and attacked da Silva. They reportedly tied up the referee, beat him, stoned him, lynched him, and then quartered him. When they finished, they cut off his head and placed it on a stake in the center of the field.

So far, just one man, 27-year-old Luis Moraes Souza, has been arrested for the crime, and authorities are searching for two more. Valter Costa, the chief of police in Maranhão’s town of Santa Ines, spoke in a statement. “Reports of witnesses have indicated some people that were in place at the time of the fact,” he said. “We will identify and hold accountable all those involved. A crime will never justify another. Actions like this do not collaborate with the legality of a state law.”

