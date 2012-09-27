NFL's Most Famous Ref Had The Best Reaction To The End Of The Lockout

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sports officials typically prefer to be anonymous. But there is one NFL referee, Ed Hochuli, who is well-known among NFL fans, thanks in large part to his large arms.Hochuli, who is 61, has arms that many of the players are probably jealous of. So it was fitting that when the NFL’s lockout of the refs came to an end, Hochuli delivered the quote of the day, via Jeff Darlington of the NFL Network…



I asked Ed Hochuli how many curls he’s been doing: “As soon as I heard the rumours today, I got down on the floor and started doing pushups.”

It is as if that quote put the final seal of approval on the new deal. The refs are back. And so are Hochuli’s biceps.

