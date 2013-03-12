INSTANT MBA: Reevaluate Your Career Every 18 Months

Photo: BlogHer

Today’s advice comes from Charlene Li, Founder at Altimeter Group via her post on LinkedIn:“In my second year at Harvard Business School, I took a career management course because I had no idea what I was going to do upon graduation. At the start of the course, the professor gave me the best advice: that the most important asset I would ever manage would be my career and because of that, I should give it the proper time, attention and investment that it deserved. No other asset I would ever manage would ever come close to the net present value of my career.”



Li says don’t settle for anything less than what you’re worth because you’ve gotten comfortable at work. Sometimes you have to step outside of your comfort zone, reevaluate your career and admit it’s time for a change. Li believes you’ll never truly know “if the grass truly was greener” somewhere else, unless you see for yourself what it’s like to work for another company. Her secret to keeping her career in check is to sit down and evaluate how things are going every 18 months. No matter what, be honest with yourself not only about what you need, but about what you want.

“[My professor’s] specific advice was to evaluate my career status about every 18 months. It’s 18 months because that’s about how long it takes for a person to master a job — and begin to look for new challenges. Either you find those challenges in the existing job or you have to find new opportunities. Regardless, that regular evaluation keeps you honest about managing your career, rather than passively going along with the situation that you are currently in.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.